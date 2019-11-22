Christian Salinas of the Cannon Beach Police Department will graduate Dec. 6 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
The basic police class is 16-week training in areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and other subjects.
