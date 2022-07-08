CANNON BEACH — Plans to redevelop the former elementary school and NeCus’ Park site into a tourist destination honoring tribal history have begun to take shape.
Over the past two months, the city and its Portland-based design architect, CIDA Inc., have conducted a series of community outreach events and surveys with stakeholders on how to rejuvenate the city-owned property on Beaver Street.
The property is envisioned as a destination that honors the Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes, since the site was home to the tribes’ ancestors. The budget for the project is currently $5.5 million. In February, the City Council authorized the city to borrow an initial $4.6 million for the project to prevent overborrowing. Lodging taxes will be used to pay off the loan.
During a work session Thursday, City Councilors gave CIDA the green light to move into the design phase after the firm presented a report outlining possibilities.
Dustin Johnson, the principal architect with CIDA, said he is expecting lengthy discussions during the schematic design phase.
“As we start putting pen to paper and really defining what these spaces are ... we start picking things apart at that point,” Johnson said. “And it starts to trigger ideas from everyone.”
There are three buildings on the property, including a 7,000 square-foot gymnasium and 4,500 square-foot one-story building with four classrooms and office space.
A 3,300 square-foot building is used by the food bank and is not currently part of the project. The other two buildings have been vacant since 2013 and are in fair to poor condition, according to the architecture firm.
Johnson recommended a flexible and versatile design throughout the property in order to address the highest number of goals and interests identified by stakeholders.
The classroom building is envisioned to house flexible education spaces, such as classrooms, workshops, meeting rooms or exhibition spaces. The building could feature a welcome center that can offer information about the site, the city and surrounding area.
The gymnasium building is envisioned to be used as event flex space for functions ranging from large gatherings, exhibitions, performing arts, dinners, conferences and galas. When not used for events, the space could function as a public recreation center designed to accommodate uses ranging from basketball, pickleball, volleyball and a walking track.
A commercial kitchen could also be added to the building and function as a teaching kitchen to support the food bank and others.
Johnson said there was a desire from stakeholders to use the property to host large public and private outdoor events and recreation while preserving nature.
The programing report outlined seven categories, including a plaza and bus stop, community garden, patio, recreational field, amphitheater and fire pit, riparian corridor and estuary beach.
A recreation field could support a patio area for a farmers market, car show or an outdoor art exhibit.
Pedestrian trails and a foot bridge could connect the site to Ecola Creek Forest Reserve and Les Shirley Park.
The report presented several strategies to address parking, including additional on-site parking, a shuttle and enhanced walking and biking opportunities.