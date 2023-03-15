CANNON BEACH — After finalizing design concepts for the redevelopment of the former elementary school and NeCus’ Park site, the first detailed look at the potential cost stunned the City Council, coming in at about double the initial budget for the project.

Over the past several months, the city and its Portland-based design architect, CIDA Inc., engaged the public on redevelopment plans for the city-owned property on Beaver Street. The vision was to turn the site into a destination that could be used by tourists and locals and honor the history of the Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes.

Concept

Cannon Beach is evaluating a redevelopment project at the site of the former elementary school.

Nicole Bales