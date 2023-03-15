CANNON BEACH — After finalizing design concepts for the redevelopment of the former elementary school and NeCus’ Park site, the first detailed look at the potential cost stunned the City Council, coming in at about double the initial budget for the project.
Over the past several months, the city and its Portland-based design architect, CIDA Inc., engaged the public on redevelopment plans for the city-owned property on Beaver Street. The vision was to turn the site into a destination that could be used by tourists and locals and honor the history of the Clatsop-Nehalem Confederated Tribes.
“What came out of the effort were visions of capturing our local history, learning about Native culture, protecting the environment, bringing local folks together, providing a peaceful place to think, place to exercise and celebrating the elementary school that was such a big part of this town,” City Manager Bruce St. Denis said during a City Council work session on Monday. “That’s what people talked about.
“Today is the first step in how do we really make this happen?”
The budget for the project was initially $5.5 million, which was expected to be paid for using lodging taxes. The total estimated cost presented on Monday came in at nearly $12 million.
“Previously, there were too many unknowns to be able to set a realistic budget,” St. Denis said. “The next step is investigating ways to fund the project or to make modifications to the project design.”
He assured the City Council that while there are financial questions and other challenges with the elementary school project and construction of a new City Hall and police station, they are both still doable.
“But it will take some bold action and a willingness to make hard decisions to make them happen,” the city manager said.
St. Denis said the City Council will meet with a financial adviser at the end of the month to discuss funding both projects.
“Are we all in shock?” Mayor Barb Knop asked with a laugh. She asked St. Denis whether the elementary school project could be completed in phases.
St. Denis said the city can remove aspects of the project, but he cautioned that completing projects in phases tends to be more costly overall. He noted that project leaders have already started looking at a number of potential funding sources.
While the design and estimated cost for the elementary school redevelopment project are still preliminary, the design concepts feature an entry plaza at the southeast corner of the site, a garden with native plants and interpretive signs, an amphitheater and story circle, a courtyard, recreational fields, riparian corridor and estuary beach.
There are three buildings on the property, including a 7,000-square-foot gymnasium, a 4,500-square-foot, one-story building with classrooms and a 3,300-square-foot building used by the Cannon Beach Food Pantry. The gymnasium and classroom buildings have been vacant since 2013 — when the school closed due to tsunami fears — and are in poor condition.
The food pantry is expected to be incorporated into the project.
The classroom building, which has four classrooms and office space, could be used as educational spaces for workshops, meetings and other events.
The gymnasium building could be used as an event space and public recreation center that can accommodate sports, including basketball and pickleball.
An additional 2,170- square-foot building could be added in between the gym and classrooms to serve as a lobby to offer information about the site as people enter.