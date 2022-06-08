CANNON BEACH — In an attempt to get ahead of electric scooter rental companies, the City Council agreed Tuesday night to pursue an ordinance prohibiting scooters on city streets.
The City Council is expected to review an ordinance in early July. People would still be allowed to ride personal motorized vehicles.
Some city leaders and residents raised concerns about the possibility of electric scooter rentals while drafting the city's transportation system plan. Project leaders recommended the City Council consider a prohibition, noting that the city is limited in preventing companies from coming.
City Manager Bruce St. Denis said some companies have reached out to the city showing interest and asking for rules regarding electric scooter rentals.
He said there are some policies the city can choose to prohibit scooters, but he recommended making the rule as clean as possible, adding that it could always be reversed.
"Right now, we think the city would be in the best position, if you're not going to consider it, just to have an ordinance that prohibits," St. Denis said.
The city manager shared an ordinance adopted in Destin, Florida, which he said banned electric scooters after they became problematic.
City Councilor Robin Risley also raised concerns about Segway rentals.
"I just was driving in Seaside today, and somebody just went whipping through on the road and I thought, 'Wow, they can really go fast,'" Risley said.
St. Denis said he would include Segway rentals in the draft ordinance.
Last year, Astoria was approached by electric scooter company Bird about a possible pilot program, which the City Council unanimously rejected.
Electric scooters are not allowed on the Astoria Riverwalk or on sidewalks. If a company were to bring scooters to Astoria, they would have to work with the city to designate no-ride zones.
In April, the Long Beach City Council in Washington state rejected a trial offer from Bird to bring electric scooters to the city.