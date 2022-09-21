CANNON BEACH — The City Council has rejected an appeal by a developer looking to split a property into three buildable lots.
The Planning Commission in July denied a conditional use request from Patrick/Dave LLC for a partition of a property located in a wetlands overlay zone at the corner of Forest Lawn Road and S. Hemlock Street.
The decision went against the advice of city staff, who recommended conditional approval. However, commissioners and some residents expressed concerns about the development’s potential impact to the wetlands and trees, and also took issue with the potential development of more high-end housing.
Recent changes in state law established that all housing types are needed and that local governments need to apply clear and objective standards, conditions and procedures in regulating the development of housing.
The developer claims that clear and objective standards were not applied.
During a hearing Monday night, the City Council reviewed the Planning Commission’s four main findings in denying the application, but only upheld one, which pertained to access.
Access to the development from Hemlock Street was restricted more than two decades ago because of “a desire to minimize driveways onto the city’s main arterial.” The Planning Commission could not find evidence that would justify reversing the restriction.
Resolving the access restriction was one of the conditions staff listed when it recommended conditional approval.
“I tend to agree with the applicant on a number of the other points — not all — but a number of them,” City Councilor Mike Benefield said. “But if the application is going to be rejected, the access is clearly clear and objective. And that, to me, is reason enough to reject the application.”
Read Stapleton, of DOWL, a Portland-based engineering firm that filed the appeal on behalf of the developer, argued that a condition of approval, as recommended by city staff, could easily address the access issue.
He also addressed the other findings and emphasized that the proposal would avoid wetlands entirely and that the vast majority of trees would be preserved.
“We want to make it abundantly clear that there are no impacts to wetlands,” Stapleton said. He added that the Planning Commission had no technical basis for its findings.
Stapleton also said that suggestions that the new homes would be luxury, and therefore not the type of housing needed, is speculative and irrelevant.
The City Council voted unanimously to reject the appeal.