CANNON BEACH — The City Council has rejected an appeal by a developer looking to split a property into three buildable lots.

The Planning Commission in July denied a conditional use request from Patrick/Dave LLC for a partition of a property located in a wetlands overlay zone at the corner of Forest Lawn Road and S. Hemlock Street.

A developer lost an appeal to split a property into three buildable lots for housing.

