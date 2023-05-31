CANNON BEACH — Two major projects before the city have been in a holding pattern since initial cost estimates came in much higher than expected earlier this year.

The City Council has been weighing options for how to finance design concepts for the redevelopment of the former elementary school and NeCus’ Park site, as well as a new City Hall and police station.

A lodging tax increase and a bond are among the options the City Council is reviewing to finance redevelopment projects in Cannon Beach.

