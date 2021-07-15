CANNON BEACH — It looked like the City Council was about to pass a controversial local tax on prepared food — until suddenly it didn’t.
City councilors had voted 3-2 last week in favor of drafting an ordinance to enact a 5% tax rather than putting the question to voters in the November election.
But at a special meeting Wednesday night, City Councilor Brandon Ogilvie, who had voted in favor of pursuing the ordinance last week, changed his mind. Now, the city will race the clock to get a tax proposal ready for the November ballot.
The switch suits a number of restaurant, coffee shop and bakery owners and service industry workers who urged city councilors to put the matter to a public vote, or at least hit pause on passing the ordinance.
City leaders estimate the local tax would raise about $1.7 million per year. The city planned to split the revenue with the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District to help with operational costs. The city’s cut would go toward funding a new City Hall and police station — to replace the aging facility with one that can function as a center for emergency operations.
Other Oregon cities have passed or have considered passing similar taxes to pay for infrastructure.
'There’s time'
At a meeting last week, the City Council heard overwhelmingly from people in favor of the tax, who agreed with some city leaders that it was the best way to spread out the costs of infrastructure needs and emergency services fairly between visitors and residents.
The tax was small, they said, and most visitors, coming from places with statewide sales taxes, would be unlikely to notice.
But the food service industry rallied ahead of Wednesday’s special meeting and there were only a few present who spoke in favor of the tax.
Those against it listed a number of concerns. They said their businesses already exist on slim margins and the coronavirus pandemic took a heavy toll. Now, they are struggling to regain their footing and find workers. Some businesses were forced to restrict their hours or their capacity because they can't secure enough employees. They worried that the tax would affect how people tipped staff.
With supply chain disruptions and workforce issues across a variety of industries, it has also been difficult to stock the products needed to create the goods they sell, added Deanna Hammond, the co-owner of Cannon Beach Bakery.
The pandemic is far from over and who knows how long these other effects will last, she told the City Council. She questioned why the tax needed to be passed now.
“There’s time,” she said, “but this isn’t the time.”
Others worried about how the tax would impact North Coast residents’ ability and interest in dining out in Cannon Beach. The businesses rely on locals during the offseason, but a tax could drive those customers elsewhere.
Some business owners asked the City Council to look into other ways to raise the money. They suggested paid parking or an increase to the local lodging tax.
'My vote is 'no''
City Manager Bruce St. Denis said that city leaders have looked at several options since the prepared food tax was first discussed two years ago. The tax emerged as the best option in terms of the amount raised and the flexibility the city would have in how it used the money, he and City Councilor Mike Benefield said.
Mayor Sam Steidel supported the tax but wanted it to go to voters, as did City Councilor Robin Risley. They said it was a huge decision with the potential for major impacts on businesses.
City Councilor Nancy McCarthy, however, was adamant that the decision should be made by the City Council. She believed it was the council’s job to ensure there was adequate funding for city projects and the health and safety needs of residents, visitors and city employees.
The prepared food tax is an extremely important decision, she said Wednesday. “And it’s our decision that we have to make,” she said.
Ogilvie was initially reluctant to put the matter to voters, as well, and he believed enacting the tax was the right decision.
On Wednesday, he also referenced a large organization that he expected would put its weight behind trying to defeat any local food tax proposal on the November ballot. The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association released a statement following the City Council’s last meeting saying the proposed tax was “unconscionable” at this time.
Given the association's likely involvement, “that, to me, does not feel like a vote of the community,” Ogilvie said.
But when it came time to vote, Ogilvie paused for a long moment.
“I’m going to change my vote,” he said finally. He apologized to the people who had supported him in his earlier stance.
But, Ogilvie said, “I’m going to insist that this does go for a vote and that’s all I have to say. My vote is 'no.'”