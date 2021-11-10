CANNON BEACH — Karen La Bonte, the city's public works director, racked up an estimated $14,000 in legal expenses this year while dealing with an ethics probe by the state, City Manager Bruce St. Denis said.
On Tuesday, he asked the City Council to cover half.
It was a step back from a resolution St. Denis proposed last week that asked the city to pay for up to $15,000 of La Bonte's legal fees. His suggestion faced almost immediate pushback from some in the community. St. Denis later removed the item from the council's meeting agenda.
Since then, the city’s insurance carrier has determined it will cover up to $7,500. On Tuesday, city councilors voted 4-1 in favor of an updated proposal from St. Denis to pay up to an additional $8,000.
In October, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission determined La Bonte violated state conflict of interest laws when the city used a company she co-owns with her husband to produce pandemic-related signs and other products.
La Bonte had verbally disclosed her ties with Cannon Beach Design Co., but failed to declare a potential conflict of interest in writing before city transactions with the business, the state found. La Bonte was fined $1,000.
St. Denis called the ethics violation a technicality. The purpose of the resolution he proposed Tuesday was not just to reimburse La Bonte. It was to offer support for her as well, he said.
St. Denis contends La Bonte has been the victim of harassment by Manzanita resident Rusty Morris, who filed several complaints with the Ethics Commission against La Bonte. Morris has also filed complaints with the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office and circulated an online petition to remove La Bonte from her position.
La Bonte and St. Denis say the complaints are not based in fact and stem from a personal grievance.
“As city manager, I believe the city has an obligation to support public employees in a situation like what Ms. La Bonte has experienced,” St. Denis wrote in a lengthy memo to city councilors. “One in which someone used her position with the city to settle a grudge.
“Failure to do so,” he added, “sends a message to current and future employees that in a situation which results in them experiencing significant, undeserved humiliation and personal expenses, they should not expect to be supported by the city and its citizens.”
An investigator with the Ethics Commission said it did not appear that La Bonte used her position to benefit herself financially.
But Morris refutes St. Denis’s characterization. He says he filed the complaints because of sincere concerns that La Bonte was abusing her position.
He was not alone in opposing St. Denis’ request to reimburse La Bonte for her legal expenses. City Councilor Robin Risley voted against the resolution Tuesday night, the only “no” vote.
Insurance is already covering up to its maximum, Risley said. The money the City Council was being asked to approve would be coming from taxpayers.
“This sets a bad precedent to pay for employee ethical violations over and above what’s covered in insurance,” Risley argued.
While a number of people wrote in support of La Bonte, others asked the city to reconsider the resolution.
La Bonte violated state ethics laws, noted Hannah Buschert and Erik Ostrander, managers of Sea Breeze Court. For the city to cover her legal fees further erodes public trust, they wrote in a letter to city councilors.
“If La Bonte were to have been found not guilty of these violations then, without a doubt, her legal fees should be covered by the funds in support of protecting employees from false accusations by a former associate,” they wrote.
“However, to cover these fees after being found guilty shows that whistleblowing on the city is going to be ignored, as if the city is above the rules,” they added, “and if the whistleblowing is found to be truthful, and founded by a third party, that there are no repercussions for the guilty parties within the city.”