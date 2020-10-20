A Cannon Beach woman crashed off a cliff Monday morning while driving on U.S. Highway 101.
Police say the woman was heading southbound near Shannon Lane when she lost control of her vehicle and dropped over the edge of the cliff, landing 300 feet down the embankment.
The woman called for help from inside the vehicle.
Emergency crews used ropes to get to the vehicle and extricate the woman. She reportedly had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
