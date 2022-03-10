CANNON BEACH — With the help of a $3.2 million low-interest loan from the state, the city will replace and upgrade aging water pipes.
The city's 50-year-old concrete and asbestos pipes that run from a spring to the treatment plant, and then into town, will be replaced with a flexible material designed to withstand a major earthquake.
The loan was awarded to the city in late February by Business Oregon from the Safe Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund to improve resiliency after natural disasters. The loan is offered at a 1% interest rate and includes $515,000 in principal forgiveness.
The plan to replace the aging water pipes is the second phase of the city's three-phase Backbone Resiliency Project, which also includes replacing one of the city's water tanks and installing seismic valves on all three.
Karen La Bonte, the city's public works director, said that by the time the project is complete in 2026, the city will be prepared to deliver water after an earthquake, possibly even after a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami.
"In a Cascadia, realistically, we're just going to be trying to get people out of here," La Bonte said. "And within the time of being able to get them out, you've got to have water. So whether it's a lower-level earthquake, or it's the big one, you still have to have drinking water until you can get everyone evacuated.
"This is taking big strides in us being prepared to be able to get people water, help them survive and get the town back on its feet."
The first part of the project, which began in 2019, includes the installation of seismic valves on each of the city's three water tanks. When an earthquake strikes, the valves will be able to sense the movement and automatically shut off the tanks to prevent the loss of drinking water.
The city received a $586,000 low-interest loan from Business Oregon for the first phase. The loan is offered at a 1% interest rate and a 50% forgivable balance.
The third phase of the project includes running a flexible water pipe along U.S. Highway 101. La Bonte said the concrete and asbestos pipe that currently runs through town will likely fail during an earthquake, so the new line will create redundancy.
The city has two metal water tanks and one that is concrete. Phase three will include replacing the concrete tank.
The city has applied for a $13 million loan from Business Oregon to help complete the final phase.
La Bonte said the low-interest loans have allowed the city to keep utility rate increases from overburdening residents.
Between the public works improvements and the emergency management work — particularly in preparing safety and survival cache sites, La Bonte believes the town will be prepared for disasters.
"I think that this town has come a long way from what we were ever prepared to handle post event," she said.