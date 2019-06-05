Washington State Parks and the Whale Trail are hosting the first ever “Orca Day” to educate people about the endangered southern resident orca population.
The free, family-friendly event will be held at Cape Disappointment State Park on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington on June 15. The event will include daytime kids’ activities from 1 to 4 p.m. and an evening presentation at 7 p.m. at the park’s Waikiki Amphitheater, 244 Robert Gray Drive, Ilwaco.
John Calambokidis, of Cascadia Research, and Donna Sandstrom, of the Whale Trail, an interpretive trail that spans from California to British Columbia, will speak at the evening event.
The southern resident orcas comprise just 76 individuals and are in danger of extinction. Last year, Gov. Jay Inslee convened a task force to develop long-term action recommendations for orca recovery and sustainability.
