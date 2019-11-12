A woman's car caught on fire Monday at her home on Jerome Avenue in Astoria.
Authorities said the woman had just driven home and noticed smoke coming from underneath the hood after she parked the car.
A fire started in the engine compartment of the vehicle and spread to the basement of the home.
Firefighters confined the fire to the vehicle and basement. No injuries were reported.
