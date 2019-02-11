A 16-year-old girl was arrested Saturday after allegedly leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Seaside before crashing into a ditch north of Gearhart.
The pursuit began after Oregon State Police attempted to stop the driver near Beerman Creek Lane on U.S. Highway 101 to investigate a reported road rage incident.
The driver started swerving out of the lane and then sped away, according to police . Seaside police and a Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office deputy began pursuing the vehicle as it sped through Seaside and Gearhart, but ultimately called off the pursuit due to the driver’s reckless driving.
The driver continued northbound before crashing into a ditch near Toyas Lane. The 16-year-old, who was not publicly identified, was charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of controlled substances and attempting to elude a police officer. She was also charged with recklessly endangering the lives of her three passengers, two of which were also minors.
