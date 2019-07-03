A crash Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 101 Alternate in front of Ocean Crest Chevrolet in Warrenton caused injuries to both drivers.
A vehicle turned off of U.S. Highway 101 onto Alternate 101 using part of the Ocean Crest Chevrolet dealership’s driveway to make an illegal U-turn, police said. While attempting the U-turn, the vehicle struck the driver following from behind.
The crash blocked the roadway and both drivers were taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria with injuries. The driver who made the U-turn was later taken to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.
