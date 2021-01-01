Astoria’s 3,700-acre Bear Creek watershed is a primary source of drinking water and revenue from both logging and sequestering carbon. But it needs a lot of maintenance.
A 70-acre swath of young forest over the hill from the Bear Creek Reservoir needs to be thinned to promote a healthy, diverse forest. A failing culvert on Cedar Creek just upstream of the reservoir needs to be removed and replaced with a bridge to return the stream to its natural state.
The city is deciding how to invest $837,500 it netted from a November sale of carbon sequestration credits into forest stewardship and maintenance projects over the coming years, while buffering capital improvement funds against poor logging years.
Forest stewardship projects primarily involve thinning dense young stands of trees to promote better growth and species diversity that can make the forest more resilient to pests and pathogens, City Forester Ben Hayes said.
“The goal there is to create a forest that is more resilient in the face of heavy rainfall and weather extremes, and able to provide viable quantities of high-quality water for the indefinite future,” he said.
The Great Coastal Gale of 2007 blew down 70 acres of trees on a western-facing hillside southwest of Bear Creek Reservoir, the city’s main retainer of drinking water. The city replanted, but the young forest is now a jungle of more than a thousand trees an acre dominated by species such as hemlock and alder.
Hayes hopes to thin between 40 and 60 acres of the new forest, creating more space for trees to grow and become resistant to wind and extreme weather. Thinning would also allow foresters to pick and choose a diversity of trees that will stand up to issues such as rot and beetles that have been ravaging Pacific Northwest forests.
“Rather than having just all hemlock, for instance, we never cut a cedar tree,” he said. “We always let cedar trees keep growing. And so cedar trees, as we thin, become a greater proportion — spruce is the same way — of the overall forest,” Hayes said. “It’s the same way that if you were going to invest, you wouldn’t just invest in one stock. You’d invest in a whole diversity of different things.”
Another side of forest and water quality is the maintenance of roads crisscrossing the watershed, improving ditches and culvert stream crossings to keep water moving. Upstream from reservoir, a berm crossing Cedar Creek limits the natural flow of water through small culverts and increases the turbidity of water coming down to the reservoir’s intake, said Nathan Bartlett, a caretaker for the watershed.
The city plans to install a modular steel bridge upstream at a narrower stretch of Cedar Creek, rerouting the road and digging out the berm to restore a natural flow. The project cost is estimated at $350,000 and could be partially funded by the capital improvement fund.
Such stewardship and maintenance projects don’t make the city money, Public Works Director Jeff Harrington told the City Council at a recent work session, but are necessary to protect the quality of the watershed for future generations.
“Our forest has provided excellent drinking water for over 100 years for the very reason that we manage it for water quality first,” Harrington said.
Astoria could typically earn more than $200,000 a year from harvesting between 700,000 and 900,000 board feet of timber from the watershed. But in more recent years, the city has encountered a lack of harvestable timber to attract much interest.
“When you only have one buyer that’s interested, not only does it get you questioning the competitiveness of the process,” Harrington said. “But also, all they have to do is decide they don’t have time, or they don’t need your timber, and we have no revenue coming in.”
In 2015, the city agreed to limit logging in exchange for producing credits sold to industrial polluters to offset carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to climate change. The arrangement provided a new way to make money off the forest without logging.
The first sale of credits netted $1.8 million. The city set aside more than $900,000 of the funds to support a renovation of the Astoria Library, while putting money toward other watershed and capital improvement projects.
The city’s strategy with the most recent sale of carbon credits is to put money aside for various capital improvements in the future and protect against years with no logging, City Manager Brett Estes told the City Council at the work session. The strategy will start to bear out in spring budget discussions for the next fiscal year beginning in July.
“We’re in a little bit different situation now than we were several years ago, in that we are not looking at having a $200,000 — plus or minus — timber sales every year,” Estes said. “And we’re seeing more market volatility that could impact our financial situation.”
Commented