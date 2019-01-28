The first Cascadia Preparedness Day was declared in Oregon by Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday.
The day marked the 319th anniversary of the 9.0 earthquake that occurred along the Cascadia Subduction Zone and caused a tsunami in 1700.
The day highlighted the state's focus on emergency preparedness. Brown's priorities include strengthening local emergency management organizations, developing more robust logistical staging bases, local supply chains, and more earthquake and mass displacement insurance options.
The governor's budget includes $100 million for seismic rehabilitation grants, $20 million for emergency service buildings throughout the state, and a dam safety task force.
