Clatsop Economic Development Resources recognized standout North Coast businesses — large and small — for their community contributions in the past year during an awards ceremony on Thursday at Clatsop Community College's Patriot Hall.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was canceled in 2020 and held virtually last year.

CEDR awards
Members of the North Coast's business community gathered for the annual Clatsop Economic Development Resources awards on Thursday.

Kevin Leahy, the executive director of CEDR and the Clatsop Community College Small Business Development Center, said he was happy to see this year’s event bring together a variety of businesses.

“I would say that’s kind of our secret sauce. We’re not just relying on one thing, like tourism,” he said. “We have so much going on here with natural resources, and hospitality, and retail and health care, that’s what really makes things special here.”

Business Leader of the Year

New Business/Gaetano’s Market & Deli

North County/Holly McHone Jewelers

South County/Brian Olson, Beachcomber Vacation Homes

Business Achievement/Montealban Mexican Restaurant

Small businesses

Community Impact/The Bridge Tender

Economic Impact/Kiosco Mexicano

Customer Service/Lucy’s Books

Innovation/Encore Dance Studio

Large businesses

Community Impact/Mo’s Restaurant

Economic Impact/Columbia Bank

Innovation/J.M. Browning Logging Inc.

Customer Service/The Ocean Lodge

This year, CEDR added the Skip Hauke Spirit of Business Community Supporter award, to honor the late CEDR co-founder. Margo Lalich received the award for her work as Clatsop County’s interim public health director during the pandemic.

