Clatsop Economic Development Resources recognized standout North Coast businesses — large and small — for their community contributions in the past year during an awards ceremony on Thursday at Clatsop Community College's Patriot Hall.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was canceled in 2020 and held virtually last year.
Kevin Leahy, the executive director of CEDR and the Clatsop Community College Small Business Development Center, said he was happy to see this year’s event bring together a variety of businesses.
“I would say that’s kind of our secret sauce. We’re not just relying on one thing, like tourism,” he said. “We have so much going on here with natural resources, and hospitality, and retail and health care, that’s what really makes things special here.”
Business Leader of the Year
• New Business/Gaetano’s Market & Deli
• North County/Holly McHone Jewelers
• South County/Brian Olson, Beachcomber Vacation Homes
• Business Achievement/Montealban Mexican Restaurant
Small businesses
• Community Impact/The Bridge Tender
• Economic Impact/Kiosco Mexicano
• Customer Service/Lucy’s Books
• Innovation/Encore Dance Studio
Large businesses
• Community Impact/Mo’s Restaurant
• Economic Impact/Columbia Bank
• Innovation/J.M. Browning Logging Inc.
• Customer Service/The Ocean Lodge
This year, CEDR added the Skip Hauke Spirit of Business Community Supporter award, to honor the late CEDR co-founder. Margo Lalich received the award for her work as Clatsop County’s interim public health director during the pandemic.