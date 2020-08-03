Workers from the U.S. Census Bureau will be in Seaside and Gearhart next week to help people respond to the census.
A Mobile Questionnaire Assistance booth will be at the Seaside Farmer's Market from 2 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 and at the Sweet Shop Gearhart from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 13.
People can also respond online at my2020census.gov and click "respond," or call 844-330-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.