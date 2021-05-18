Driven by concerns about an enrollment decline during the coronavirus pandemic and the rollout of a computer software system, challengers made gains on the Clatsop Community College Board in Tuesday's election.
Sara Meyer, a retired business owner who worked with job corps and community action and was elected to the college board in 2019, led challenger Patrick Preston, a retired disabled veterans employment representative, in Zone 2, Position 2.
But two other incumbents were behind after most of the ballots were counted.
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve four more years," said Meyer, who also served on the board two decades ago. She thanked voters for their confidence in her.
Meyer said she is looking ahead to the college's graduation ceremony, as well as a board retreat, where the new board will hold a planning session and set its goals and vision for the coming year.
"I don't have any specific arrows to shoot," she said. "That's not the way I think a policy board should work."
Trudy Van Dusen Citovic, the co-owner of Van Dusen Beverages and the daughter of former Astoria Mayor Willis Van Dusen, was ahead of Robert Duehmig, the college board chairman and the interim director for the Oregon Office of Rural Health, in Zone 2, Position 3.
"During the campaign, I learned a lot from conversations with students, faculty, administrators and community members," Van Dusen Citovic said. "My intention now is to improve accountability and transparency at the board level so all constituents can work together to ensure a bright future for Clatsop Community College."
Van Dusen Citovic thanked voters for electing her. She also thanked her opponent, who was appointed in 2014 and first elected in 2015.
"I did not have the opportunity to meet him in person due to the pandemic, but I hope to do so one day soon," she said.
Suzanne Iverson, a retired former college employee, held a slight lead over David Zunkel, a retired physician appointed to the board in 2019, in Zone 3, Position 6.
Tim Lyman, a college board member, had organized Iverson, Van Dusen Citovic and Preston as a slate of candidates. They rallied around shared concerns over a drop in enrollment during the pandemic and ongoing frustrations with the college's management software that they believe contributed to the enrollment decline.
They claimed the college board has not done enough to address these issues or community concerns.
The incumbents, however, argued that after the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the college needs experienced board members to help chart a path forward. While the enrollment dip is worrying, they do not see it as an emergency. They believe college leadership is taking the right steps to encourage students to return.
Chris Breitmeyer, the college president, called the 37% dip in enrollment "significant," but he and other college leaders are confident a number of students involved with college programs through organizations like Tongue Point Job Corps Center and the U.S. Coast Guard will begin to return as pandemic-related restrictions lift.
The college is upping its outreach efforts as well, he has told board members.