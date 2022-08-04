Supporters and opponents of a prospective ballot measure that could decide the fate of vacation rentals in unincorporated Clatsop County are petitioning to get the ballot title changed.

In June, the county Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance that makes vacation rentals of 30 or fewer days an outright use in 16 unincorporated zones, both commercial and residential, in the development code. About 180 units are already licensed to operate in unincorporated areas. The county currently has a moratorium on new licenses.

Vacation rentals
A house displays a sign advertising vacation rentals in Arch Cape.

