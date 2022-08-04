Supporters and opponents of a prospective ballot measure that could decide the fate of vacation rentals in unincorporated Clatsop County are petitioning to get the ballot title changed.
In June, the county Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance that makes vacation rentals of 30 or fewer days an outright use in 16 unincorporated zones, both commercial and residential, in the development code. About 180 units are already licensed to operate in unincorporated areas. The county currently has a moratorium on new licenses.
A referendum to repeal the ordinance is underway, which could lead to the disappearance of more than 100 vacation rentals as licenses expire, according to the county.
It is the latest move in a contest over who gets to enjoy the Oregon Coast, and where, and how. Vacation rentals offer getaways to tourists, who put money into the local economy and lodging tax revenue in county coffers. But some residents worry that the growth of the tourism industry is eroding the quality of life in their neighborhoods and straining the coastal environment.
Cities on the North Coast have taken steps to restrict vacation rentals. At the county level, the debate has mostly been dominated by the concerns of people in wealthy enclaves where part-time residents and second homes are common.
Impartiality
The referendum’s chief petitioner, Charles Dice, of Cove Beach, is challenging the way District Attorney Ron Brown prepared the ballot title.
Dice’s Portland land use attorney, Daniel Kearns, argues that the ballot title, as worded, is not impartial, fails to describe the purpose of the measure and contains emotionally loaded language designed to persuade voters to reject the measure, according to the petition for judicial review in Circuit Court.
Kearns asks the court to invalidate the proposed ballot title and certify an alternative one that he believes more clearly spells out the primary effect of the measure, which is to “(reinstate) the prior land use regulations," he wrote.
Kearns argues that short-term rentals, never an explicitly mentioned use in the county code except in Arch Cape, were permitted in violation of that code.
The county’s development code has specifically allowed vacation rentals in Arch Cape since 2003. In a letter to the county counsel last year, Kearns wrote that "a fundamental (tenet) of land use law that is important here is the notion that uses expressly listed as allowed in one zone but not in another implies that ... those uses are prohibited in all zones where they are not specifically listed."
Dice lives in an area zoned Coastal Residential. He and Cove Beach residents aligned with him have retained Kearns, who wrote to the community director in 2020: “Because STRs are not listed as being allowed in the (Coastal Residential zone), they are presumptively not allowed.”
Owners of vacation rentals have pointed out that people have rented their beach homes for decades. Adding them to the 16 zones, they argue, aligns the code with a long-established practice and precedent.
After county commissioners passed the ordinance, they directed county staff to create a plan to impose a limitation on the number of vacation rentals allowed in specific zones — a fact mentioned in the ballot summary — in response to worries that vacation rentals would continue to multiply unchecked. In Cove Beach, rentals make up about 30% of housing stock.
In the petition, Kearns writes that the county’s mentioning these pending caps is “irrelevant, manipulative, emotionally charged, and merely an attempt to calm the concerns county voters have about the proliferation of unlawful STRs,” as well as “an attempt to sway voters to defeat the measure.”
In addition, Kearns takes issue with the county’s claim in the ballot summary that the ordinance would lead to “revoking the authorization of all unincorporated STRs outside of Arch Cape” and the loss of about $700,000 in lodging taxes — a figure based on fiscal year 2021-22 data — as vacation rental owners can’t renew their permits.
“None of this is true; all of it is emotionally charged language by referring to speculative tax and revenue implications that could theoretically happen if the county takes (or fails to take) future actions unrelated to the measure,” Kearns wrote, adding that the claim is intended to “mislead voters and prejudice them against the measure with inaccurate statements about tax revenue.”
'Social disruption'
A separate challenge to the ballot title criticizes it from the opposite direction.
Marie Gwydir-Moore, who works in the vacation rental industry and owns a rental in the unincorporated Surf Pines neighborhood, wrote in a petition that the projected $700,000 loss, far from irrelevant, understates the “substantial economic and social disruption that will be caused to the entirety of Clatsop County” if voters approve the measure.
Gwydir-Moore, who lives on the North Coast part time, elaborated in an interview: “This is more than $700,000 that’s just going to the county. Short-term rentals bring in millions of dollars that trickle (down) to the business owners, the retail shops, the contractors, the housekeepers. These are real people that are living in the community, and if they’re struggling now, what the hell’s going to happen to them when they lose their jobs?”
The impact on the people whose jobs depend on the continuation of vacation rentals in unincorporated areas has largely been lost in the vacation rental conversation, she said.
“There’s a lot of facets to this industry, but we’re well entrenched in the area,” she said, “and if so many people are involved in hospitality, and you just wipe out all these vacation rentals, what happens to the economy?”