WARRENTON — Local volunteers Ray Merritt and Jennifer Holen took home the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s citizen-of-the-year awards at the group’s 146th-annual banquet Saturday, while Albert and Debbie Little took home Warrenton’s.
The Chamber Ambassadors’ Choice Award went to Lewis and Clark Golf & RV Park, owned by Richard Lee.
About 230 people attended the banquet, held at the Astoria Golf & Country Club.
“The Richard Ford Award and the George Award are among the most prestigious, highest honors our community can give to the super-volunteers in our midst,” David Reid, executive director of the chamber, said in a news release. “It is more evidence that we live in a truly special place that we have not several, but dozens, of worthy nominees each year.”
George Award
Merritt and Holen were presented the George Award, named after the tongue-in-cheek phase “Let George do it.”
Merritt, a former teacher for 25 years, serves on the board of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association and leads its Design Committee. He regularly helps with banners, holiday decorations, tending planters, installing sidewalk tiles and cleanups. He also serves on the board of Astoria Visual Arts, spent almost 30 years on the board of Coast Community Radio, helps organize the FisherPoets Gathering and records Astoria City Council meetings.
Merritt was recently honored for his volunteerism by Oregon Main Street, a downtown development program run through the State Historic Preservation Office.
Holen, co-owner of seafood restaurant Baked Alaska with her husband, Christopher, has been executive director of United Way of Clatsop County since 2016 and helped organize its annual fundraiser, the Iron Chef Goes Coastal cooking competition. She has served on the board of the downtown association, was a co-creator of its Pacific Northwest Brew Cup fundraiser and has been involved in Astoria’s Parent-Teacher Organization, Astoria Regatta Association, Astoria School District Facility Committee and other groups.
Richard Ford Award
The Littles were presented with the Richard Ford Distinguished Service Award, named for a former building inspector, fire chief and local volunteer.
Albert Little, a Navy veteran from the Vietnam War who spent more than 20 years with the Army National Guard at Camp Rilea, retired from Foss Maritime and taught seamanship for Clatsop Community College’s maritime science program.
He is the quartermaster for the Fort Stevens Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, an active member of the Gateway Masonic Lodge 175, a board member of the Warrenton Warming Center, a member of the Warrenton Parks Planning Committee and a regular volunteer with the Warrenton Senior Center lunch program.
Albert and Debbie Little are overseers of Cub Scout Pack 509 in Warrenton for boys ages 6 through 11. Debbie Little has run the concession stand at Quincy Robinson Park during games, has served as secretary with Warrenton-Hammond Healthy Kids Inc. and is active in the VFW auxiliary.
She helped write a grant for a new veterans memorial near the Dairy Maid in downtown Warrenton and with her husband helped get the monument approved, raise money, collect names of local veterans for display and transport pieces back and forth to the artist’s home in Seaside to a foundry in Damascus.
“They poured their souls into this project as a way to recognize all the men and women who have served our nation and our community,” Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer said Saturday before presenting the award.
