A quintet of local volunteers shared this year’s citizen-of-the-year honors, announced Saturday night during the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet.
Debbie Morrow, a longtime member of the Warrenton-Hammond School Board, took home the Richard Ford Distinguished Service Award. Morrow, who works for the Clatsop Association of Realtors, helps run Warrenton-Hammond Healthy Kids Inc., a nonprofit youth support foundation. She is a board member with the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization and served on the strategic council of the Way to Wellville wellness challenge.
The George Award, Astoria’s citizen-of-the-year honor, was split four ways.
The chamber honored Dulcye Taylor, owner of Old Town Framing Co. and an instrumental figure downtown. Taylor has volunteered with the Astoria Parks, Recreation and Community Foundation, the Garden of Surging Waves, Astoria Visual Arts, Lower Columbia Diversity Coalition, the Astoria Music Festival and Cascadia Chamber Opera. She raised more than $19,000 for the North Coast Food Web as part of Fort George Brewery’s Magnanimous Mug fundraising competition.
Teresa Brownlie, a chamber ambassador and Rotarian, took home the second George Award. Brownlie, who works for NW Natural, also serves on the board of the United Way of Clatsop County and with the Lunch Buddy Mentoring Program. She chaperoned Astoria Regatta princesses to nearly 20 parades around the region and serves in a similar capacity with the judges of Miss Oregon.
Mike and Mary Davies, owners of local Subway and Beach Burrito franchises, shared a third George Award.
Mike Davies is a board member with the nonprofit Friends of the Astoria Armory and served several terms on the chamber board. He serves on the administrative council at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Seaside and has volunteered with numerous parent-teacher-student organizations at Gearhart Elementary and the former St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic School in Astoria.
Mary Davies has served on the board of Liberty Restoration Inc. and as the historic theater’s first volunteer director upon its reopening. She has been involved with the Astor Street Opry Company, the Coaster Theatre in Cannon Beach and with Astoria High School’s theater program. She also volunteers with the PEO Sisterhood and helped found the Assistance League of the Columbia Pacific.
About 250 people attended the chamber’s 147th annual banquet at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Hyak Tongue Point took home the award for Chamber Member of the Year. Astoria Brewing Co. was honored with the Board President’s Award.
