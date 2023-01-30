Four community leaders and two local businesses were recognized for their service at the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and banquet on Saturday evening at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Exhibit Hall.
Constance Waisanen, Dan Stein and Sue Stein were presented with the George Award, Astoria’s citizen-of-the-year honor.
Carol Snell was awarded the Richard Ford Distinguished Service Award, the citizen-of-the-year distinction for Warrenton.
Gaetano’s Market and Deli in Astoria was awarded the chamber’s Board President’s Choice Award, while Astoria’s Merry Time Bar & Grill was presented with the Bob and Irene Baltimore Leaders Circle Award.
George Award
Astoria Mayor Sean Fitzpatrick, who presented the George Award, described the Steins as “a power couple who together, and independently, embody the spirit of George.”
The Steins were recognized for their work in raising over $500,000 for the Liberty Theatre, leading successful campaigns for the Astoria Armory and the Astoria Library bond and volunteering to walk dogs at the Clatsop County Animal Shelter.
“Their influence, kindness, intelligence and old-fashioned human decency have been felt throughout our community since the moment they arrived in town,” Fitzpatrick added.
Waisanen, a financial adviser, was commended for her many roles in the community, which include her volunteer work on the steering committee for 100 Women Who Care and her support for Peace First Lutheran Church, the North Coast Chorale and the Columbia Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees.
“The North Coast is a better place to live, work and play because of her generosity and commitment to building a healthy community,” said Fitzpatrick, reading a comment a colleague made about Waisanen.
Richard Ford Distinguished Service Award
Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer awarded Snell with the Richard Ford Distinguished Service Award.
Snell was praised as being “a joy to work with” by Balensifer for her work on many causes, which include volunteering with the Warrenton Heritage Museum, Friends of the Warrenton Community Library and the Warrenton Community Center Board.
“She doesn’t just wish for good things to happen in our community, she makes them happen,” Balensifer said.
Board President’s Choice Award
The Board President’s Choice Award was presented by the 2022 board president, Lindsay Davis, of Hampton Lumber, who described Gaetano’s Market and Deli as “a family business that always treats us at the chamber like we’re part of their family.”
Davis expressed gratitude for Gaetano’s support to the chamber over the past year.
Bob and Irene Baltimore Leaders Circle Award
Scott Justus, the chamber’s membership director, presented the Bob and Irene Baltimore Leaders Circle Award, a new honor that will be given to businesses that serve Astoria and Warrenton.
Merry Time Bar & Grill was the inaugural recipient. Merry Time was praised for their support of others, including sponsoring and hosting free employee wellness and mental health events for those working in local restaurants.
“Terry and Todd (Robinett) … epitomize what it means to do business well in a small town,” Justus said.