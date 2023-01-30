Four community leaders and two local businesses were recognized for their service at the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and banquet on Saturday evening at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Exhibit Hall.

Constance Waisanen, Dan Stein and Sue Stein were presented with the George Award, Astoria’s citizen-of-the-year honor.

George Award
George Award recipients, from left, Sue Stein, Dan Stein and Constance Waisanen.

