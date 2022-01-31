On Saturday night, business leaders flocked to the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, some opting for waist-length crab bibs over semiformal attire.
The 149th annual meeting and banquet for the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce recognized the community service work of businesses and individuals this past year.
David Reid, the chamber’s executive director, wearing a royal-blue railroad conductors’ uniform to follow the event’s theme of “back on track,” said he was excited to be back in person after holding the event virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event had a lower capacity of 130 people, spaced out among a greater number of tables.
All went quiet for the main event, which were awards for outstanding community service.
First up was the Board President’s Award, selected by 2021 president Lois Perdue, and awarded to Bridgewater Bistro for their help with the Great Columbia Crossing and communication throughout the pandemic.
Next was the Ambassador’s Choice Award, which went to Hampton Lumber for its infrastructure projects, forest management and employment in the area.
Lindsay Davis, Hampton’s outreach specialist and stewardship coordinator, said the award was a surprise and an honor.
“We are so grateful to have had such an impact on the community, because it’s had such an impact on us,” she said.
The Richard Ford Distinguished Service Award went to Brenda and Norm Hoxsey, of Spruce Up Warrenton, which cleaned up over 70 properties last year. The pair also worked to revitalize downtown Warrenton and clean up local trails and parks.
“While Spruce Up Warrenton is full of active persons, many deserving credit, these two were directly responsible for the formation and continual expansion of work by Spruce Up Warrenton and the outsized impact of their work over the past few years makes them the obvious choice for this most prestigious of awards,” Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer said.
Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones presented the first of two George Awards for community service, selected by both the city and the chamber.
Judi Lampi and Janet Bowler received an award for their near six-year effort to build the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park. They received a standing ovation, and Bowler called it a “shocking surprise.”
“We’re proud to be a part of our community,” said Lampi, who added that their work would not have been possible without the 866 people who donated over $1.5 million toward the project.
Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, who is making an independent bid for governor, presented the final George Award to someone she said she consulted with repeatedly in her work, and that she considers a personal friend.
Kevin Leahy, the director of the Small Business Development Center and Clatsop Economic Development Resources, had a bounce in his step as he approached the stage to another standing ovation.
“Growing up in this community, and looking at the names of who have won before, it’s just an honor,” said Leahy, who called his work in community development his dream job.
He said the award was especially meaningful to him coming from Johnson, and in front of a room full of friends and colleagues.
The final award of the night, the Applause Award, went to Chris Laman, the director of pharmacy and cancer center services at Columbia Memorial Hospital.
“His organizational skills, his knowledge of complex medical challenges, his calm leadership, and just his unflappable charm turned little old Clatsop County’s vaccine rollout into a model for our entire state,” Johnson said.
Afterward, Laman praised the work of over 300 volunteers that put the county in the upper rungs of state vaccination rates.
“Without the whole community coming together, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did,” he said.