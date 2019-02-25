A new lighting system at the Astoria Column means it now only takes a few keystrokes on a computer to switch the colors projected onto the sides of the landmark. But a new policy may change when and why the Column is lit.
At a City Council work session Monday, Mayor Bruce Jones discussed a policy proposed by the Friends of the Astoria Column to only light the Column with different colors for federal holidays and occasionally just for fun. The rest of the year, the Column would be lit with white lights.
Under the new policy, it would no longer be lit to draw awareness to causes.
Right now, the City Council’s policy is to allow the Column to be lit for a month twice a year to represent different causes. For example, the Column has been pink for breast cancer awareness, teal for sexual assault awareness and rainbow for Pride Week.
The new policy will come back to the City Council for a discussion and vote during a regular meeting, but city councilors said they were in favor of taking themselves out of deciding which causes get special lighting.
The new LED lighting system is less onerous and more flexible, allowing for a range of lighting effects not possible when staff had to physically cover lights with colored screens in order to change projected colors.
The Friends of the Astoria Column, which maintains the site, has invested a lot of money into the new lighting, City Councilor Jessamyn West said.
“I would strongly lean towards whatever policy they feel comfortable with,” she said. While she enjoys seeing the Column lit for causes like breast cancer awareness or Pride Week celebrations, the new policy would be cleaner and easier to follow, she said.
Under the current policy, lighting requests are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Last year, some on the City Council said they preferred the Column to only ever be lit with white light. Others, including City Councilor Tom Brownson, described themselves as “agnostic" about lighting.
The City Council asked the Friends of the Astoria Column to draft a lighting policy.
The city can always revisit the policy if the community decides it does not like the colored lights on the Column, Jones noted.
"We could always reserve the right to say, 'That was a bad idea. Let's go back to white,'" he said.
