Charter Communications plans to expand broadband service in Clatsop and Columbia counties, which could potentially help close gaps in access that have frustrated residents.

Charter received a grant from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund worth about $9 million to start laying 330 miles of lines in the counties.

KnappaAerial
Buy Now

Rural communities such as Knappa and Jewell have sought reliable internet services to help reduce the digital divide.

Tags

Reporter

Kaila Mellos is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1724 or kmellos@dailyastorian.com.