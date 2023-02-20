Charter Communications plans to expand broadband service in Clatsop and Columbia counties, which could potentially help close gaps in access that have frustrated residents.
Charter received a grant from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund worth about $9 million to start laying 330 miles of lines in the counties.
"We plan to extend our network to an additional 2,000 homes and small businesses," said Bret Picciolo, the senior director of regional communications at Charter Communications.
Rural communities such as Knappa and Jewell have sought reliable internet services to help reduce the digital divide.
"Reliable and affordable broadband is part of the economic, educational and social fabric of our rural communities and this investment will move the needle for many families and businesses," Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs said.
Bangs represents Knappa and the eastern portion of the county. Customers of CenturyLink have complained for weeks about phone and internet service and disruptions initially tied to December storms.
Charter Communications is still in the early stages of planning the broadband expansion and has yet to announce the details or timeline.
"We haven't announced a time frame for the completion of the buildout in these areas yet," Picciolo said.
The county is encouraging the expansion to bridge the gap as fast as possible.
"The county supports Charter Communications as they leverage federal broadband funds to improve infrastructure and services to many underserved communities along Highway 30," Bangs said. "I am not concerned with who provides the service, but want it to be reliable, affordable and provided with a commitment to customer service — whether by Charter Communications, or CenturyLink, or others."