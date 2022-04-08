With Sprouts Learning Center expected to close by summer, two preschool providers have approached the city with proposals to partner on child care.
The city announced plans to close Sprouts — one of the larger child care facilities in Clatsop County — in February after reaching a critical staffing shortage and operating at an unsustainable loss.
The city made an attempt to make operations more sustainable by requesting proposals from parties interested in forming a public-private partnership. But after no luck, city councilors unanimously supported transitioning out of providing the service by the end of the fiscal year in June.
Sprouts Learning Center provides care for 21 children up to 5 years old.
Since announcing the decision to close, Bumble Art Studio and Astoria Head Start have approached the city with proposals. City councilors will review the details during a work session next Friday and decide whether to move forward with one.
Jonah Dart-McLean, the city’s parks director, said that after the city announced plans to close Sprouts, staff redoubled efforts to find a potential partner.
"(We) reached out to some of our community partners, like the members of the child care advisory group that I'm part of, to reemphasize that there was this interest in trying to find a provider that may be interested in using the space," he said.
Looking to expand
Amy Atkinson, the co-owner of Bumble Art Studio, said she and her business partner looked over the city's request for public-private partnerships last fall, but determined it wasn't the right fit at the time. They looked at ways to expand in their space on 10th Street, and when they discovered it was not feasible, they decided to send the city a proposal.
Bumble, which offers a preschool program and summer camps, has proposed taking over the Sprouts facility at the Astoria Recreation Center and existing enrollment and offering preschool and child care with expanded hours as soon as July.
Atkinson expects to serve 20 to 40 children at the start, then gradually grow to include infant care. She said they would likely move over the rest of their services by the end of summer.
Bumble is requesting the city assist with building upgrades and offer the space rent free for the first five years.
"There really is no way we can afford a space that large on our existing programs," Atkinson said, adding that the cost would also keep them from being able to hire another employee.
Atkinson also expects to raise rates, saying that the city's rates were too low to be sustainable. However, she hopes to partner with Preschool Promise, a state funded preschool program that makes services available to low-income families.
"As we move along, we feel confident that it will be a good step for us if it goes through," Atkinson said.
Astoria Head Start, a federally and state funded preschool program for low-income families, operates at Gray School in Astoria and provides care for about 40 children.
Grace Robinson, the Head Start center manager, said they are unable to expand the program at the campus and have had difficulty finding other options in Astoria. Gray School is also expected to undergo renovations, making the preschool space unusable.
"The overall goal for us is to continue to strengthen the partnerships that we have in our community but also to build on the services we provide for our families now," Robinson said. "A change in location could help us create an early childhood center."
She said they are proposing to shift their operations to the city's space at the Astoria Recreation Center and partner with another provider to offer care for infants and toddlers.
Head Start is also requesting building improvements from the city.
Dart-McLean said that depending on how the City Council wants to proceed, he would work with a provider on a negotiated lease agreement, which would be presented to the council for review.
The city has said it can support a child care provider through a partnership by removing common burdens like the cost of rent or assist with other things needed to start and maintain longevity.
Financial challenges
When the city requested proposals in October from parties interested in forming a public-private partnership, there were no responses by the December deadline. In the days following, an interested group approached the city and formed into the nonprofit Clatsop Promise.
The nonprofit sought to raise funds to operate while the city continued to own and maintain the facility, but ultimately determined the plan was not financially viable.
The city opened Sprouts Learning Center a decade ago to meet a need in the community. It remains one of the few of its size that provides care for infants.
The closure of the day care is one of a series of setbacks for child care in the county, which has lost over half of its licensed child care capacity — more than 1,000 slots — since 2017.
However, Dart-McLean is hopeful.
"We are in a good spot where there is interest from the community from different groups in providing some sort of child care, and there's a lot of merit and great benefits to both proposals," he said. "Still I think, neither of these proposals, unfortunately, are going to be the end-all, be-all solution for child care in Astoria and our area.
"But it is a good, positive step anyway. So, I am happy for that."