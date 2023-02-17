A new program manager has been hired to oversee a countywide effort to expand child care options.
Kristin Freund, a former instructor at Clatsop Community College, is set to take over the part-time role for the Clatsop Child Care Retention and Expansion Program in March.
Freund, who has a master’s degree in educational policy, has experience in various roles working with nonprofits, educational institutions and families in the legal system. Freund serves as an independent contractor with the circuit courts in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
Freund said she pursued the role because it fit her background and she saw the position as an important contribution to the community.
“I know a lot of families have struggled with child care and it is a deficit within our community, so I think building a sustainable child care system is essential for everyone here,” Freund, who taught GED, English as a second language and leadership courses at the college, said.
The role will consist of managing grants, collecting data, handling outreach and coordinating with child care providers.
The program was established last year by a task force that sought to address the shortage of child care slots in the county — a figure estimated to have declined by over half since 2017.
While looking to increase capacity, as well as the sustainability and affordability of quality licensed child care, grant funding and educational courses are offered to providers.
Last summer, the county Board of Commissioners approved $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to launch the program. Columbia Memorial Hospital and Providence Seaside Hospital delivered $120,000 combined. Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District has agreed to serve as the fiscal agent, while the Clatsop Small Business Development Center offers business courses to providers who receive funding.
Over $220,000 has been awarded to a dozen providers — nine existing, three new — and 137 slots are expected to be added so far thanks to the grants.
Freund will replace Dan Gaffney, a former educator who took the role to help get the program up and running. Gaffney said he plans to assist with the transition.
While Gaffney noted the successes of the program, he said there is plenty of work left to be done.
“With Kristin’s skills and experiences, I think we’ll have a really good transition and see the program continue to grow — that’s the goal, that’s the bottom line,” he said.
Gaffney said the program was able to provide around 60% of the funding that was requested by providers in the region.
“What we’re trying to do is to provide some additional funding, as well as advocate with the state and federal level to add more funding to child care because that impacts everybody — child care is not just about kids, it’s about our entire community,” he said.
Kevin Leahy, a member of the task force and the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources and the college’s Small Business Development Center, said the next steps for the program will be to garner more funding, do outreach and build sustainability.
“We’re there as a task force to support her work and the efforts to keep this momentum moving,” Leahy said.