An outreach effort to expand child care options in Clatsop County is seeking a new program manager.
The Clatsop Child Care Retention and Expansion Program, which grew out of a task force to address the shortage of child care slots, provides grants and professional development to child care providers. It also aims to bring stakeholders and representatives together to identify needs and plans to retain and expand affordable, quality licensed child care.
The county Board of Commissioners approved $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds last summer to implement the program. Providence Seaside Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria committed a total of $120,000. Columbia Pacific Economic Development District agreed to be the fiscal agent for the program, and the Clatsop Small Business Development Center provides business classes to grant recipients.
By September, the program awarded $226,500 to 12 providers, who expect to increase their slots by 36%, or 137 slots, because of the grant. Of the 12, nine were existing programs and three were new.
Dan Gaffney, who helped lead the task force, agreed to temporarily serve as program manager while the initiative got off the ground. Gaffney said the program has been successful, and that some providers have been able to increase pay and hire more staff. He expects to have his replacement by the end of February.
“What my intention is, and my focus is to make sure that we keep this momentum moving forward and to attract somebody who has a desire to do this for a long period of time,” he said. “And I want to support that person in the transition and beyond.”
The part-time position focuses on grant management, data collection, evaluation and coordination.
Gaffney said data collected from grant recipients provided good information on gaps and areas where efforts need to be focused.
“We know where there are openings, we know where things are full,” he said. “And in some ways it’s not a surprise, but now we have the data to back up our assumptions, and that is there is still a big need for infant and toddler care across the county.”
He said it will also be important moving forward to determine whether the services proportionally reflect the community as far as income and family, cultural and ethnic backgrounds.
While Gaffney said the program is looking forward to the next round of grant funding, that will depend on when the program can obtain more funds.
He said the program recently received $20,000 from the John and Ginger Niemeyer Foundation, a supporting organization of Oregon Community Foundation, and $3,000 from NW Natural.
Gaffney said he is pursuing several other grant opportunities.
“But it’s also a matter of reaching out to our local businesses and municipalities to see if they can see this as a way of investing in not only our children, but in our business and our overall quality of life,” he said.
Along with the work the program is doing, Gaffney said he has been happy to see Clatsop Community College bring back child care classes to help prepare people interested in joining the industry.
Kinga Sanders, the college’s community education and workforce development coordinator, said the college is offering an early childhood class this winter via Zoom as part of a series of courses the college hopes will be ongoing.
The second class will be held in the spring term.
Sanders said the hope is to be able to offer 12 classes.
By satisfactorily completing each class, she said, students will earn one continuing education unit and 10 of the 120 class hours needed to obtain a child development associate credential.
Gaffney expects to see good turnout at the classes, adding that tuition support is available to those interested.
Last year, The Astorian reported that since 2017, the county had lost over half of its licensed child care capacity — more than 1,000 slots at licensed care centers, care homes and family homes.
A 2019 study from Oregon State University deemed Clatsop County a child care desert for infants and toddlers, meaning there are over three children for every slot available at a child care center.
The problem has highlighted an inability for the free market to address the growing demand.
Gaffney said child care providers need some type of subsidy. He used the analogy of a three-legged stool.
“You’ve got the providers, you’ve got the parents and we got to have that third leg to the stool for it to be stable,” he said. “And I think we’re moving that way.”
Gaffney said the program is a way to help create that stability until the county can get broader support needed from the state and federal governments.
“We can’t just put this on the shoulder of our parents,” he said. “We’ve got to find a way to have stable, quality child care.”