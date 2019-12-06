Rates of childhood poverty, child food insecurity and student homelessness have all slightly improved in Clatsop County, according to a report from Children First for Oregon.
However, the rates of childhood poverty and student homelessness are still higher than the state average.
According to the 2019 report, children who live at or below the federal poverty level have decreased by about 1% to 1,272. Children facing food insecurity have dropped by 2.5% to 1,370. And students described as homeless have dropped about half a percent to 315.
Astoria School District Superintendent Craig Hoppes credits any improvements to increased awareness and local services available to children and their families.
“From the school district standpoint, I have a group of counselors that are just more than aware of the kids’ needs than they ever have before. And they’re constantly trying to provide services to the kids and to the families,” he said. “I just think there’s more services in our community, more outreach, which is just more helpful to families.”
Hoppes said school counselors help connect families to local services through groups like Clatsop Community Action.
Some of the services Clatsop Community Action provides are utility assistance, personal care items and homeless outreach like rent assistance and subsidized housing programs.
Viviana Matthews, Clatsop Community Action’s executive director, said if the county’s rates have improved, she hasn’t seen a difference yet.
“We have never seen so many people in our office like we’re seeing lately,” she said. “We have never seen so many people in line asking for food.”
Matthews has been working in social services in Clatsop County for the past 20 years. She said the last time she saw so many people seeking help was during the Great Recession.
“We see a lot of families struggling working two, three jobs to even make it a little bit. Not even putting money into savings, just paying the rent,” she said.
She said it is important the county gets a complete census count in 2020, so there is accurate data to help obtain proper federal and state funding.
Both Hoppes and Matthews said poverty takes a toll on children’s mental health.
Hoppes said schools have had to play a bigger role in mental health support for students. The school district has an office for a Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare counselor who works with students and their families.
“We’re doing more than just academics these days than we ever have done before,” Hoppes said. “We worry about a kid coming to school and learning to read, but we have to make sure they’re in a good place when they come to school to read.”
Although the school district is willing to do whatever it needs to support students, Hoppes said schools don’t have enough resources to help. He said the Student Success Act will offer better support next year, especially for counseling and mental health. The district plans to focus on supporting underserved students.
Tom Rogozinski, the superintendent of the Warrenton-Hammond School District, said the challenge will be long-term sustainability.
The Warrenton school district supports the largest number of homeless students.
“A lot of our initiatives we would like to put in place and the programs we already have that we want to bolster are largely around social, emotional, mental, behavioral and physical health needs,” he said.
For long-term support, Rogozinski said schools need significant investment in specialists to help students regulate their emotions and mental health.
“If they’re going to charge school districts with doing more, then yes, please give us more resources to do that,” Rogozinski said. “If it is not the school district doing the work, then who is it going to be? And to that very question, that is why we are here. That is why we are in education. That’s what we’re here to do.”
Although school districts are committed to doing everything they can to help, Hoppes said the community needs affordable housing and good-paying jobs.
“We’re a service industry community and those are the type of jobs that are available to people who live here, and some of the jobs don’t get them above the poverty rate,” Hoppes said.
“It’s hard,” he said. “Our community, I mean communities everywhere, have more needs than we ever have before.”
