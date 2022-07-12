With many families facing the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic and rising costs due to inflation, a summer meals program could help fill the gaps for children.
The Oregon Department of Education is working with local school districts to distribute food to children 18 and under at several sites across Clatsop County.
“These free meals may be the only nutritious meal of the day for some children,” Patti Atkins, a public affairs specialist with the Department of Education, said in an email.
The distribution sites, which include Tapiola Park and Fred Lindstrom Memorial Park in Astoria, can be found via the Department of Education's website.
Grant Roe, who hands out meals at Fred Lindstrom Memorial Park, said he wishes more children participated. He said he usually has leftover food when he leaves.
Mike Kelly, the food services director for the Astoria School District, said the distribution sites run by the school district give out about a hundred meals a day.
“It's always been underutilized,” he said. “I've been doing this since summer of 2016. We've never really had a huge turnout.”
School lunches were free for every student, regardless of income, during most of the pandemic thanks to a federal waiver.
Just days before the waiver’s expiration at the end of June, Congress passed the Keep Kids Fed Act to extend some pandemic flexibilities for school meal programs.
The act did not include an extension of the waiver making school meals free for all students.
The Department Education said the USDA, which administers the summer meal program, has not issued information for next school year, but is expected to return to pre-pandemic meal services.
That could mean parents cannot pick up meals on behalf of their children, meals cannot be delivered to homes, students must be present to receive meals, multiple meals cannot be served at once and most schools will establish meal prices again.
Kelly said the hope is that the Astoria School District will continue to provide all students with free meals, but the policy will have to be approved by the school board.
The Department of Education will implement incentives included in the Student Success Act after they were delayed by COVID-19 waivers.
Funding from the 2019 act expanded income eligibility for free meals to households that earn up to 300% of the federal poverty level. Students that qualify will receive free meals in the upcoming school year.