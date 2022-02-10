A Chinook, Washington, man was killed in a car crash Thursday night on the Astoria Bridge.

Stephen Schemel, 62, was heading southbound on U.S. Highway 101 when his 2003 Mini Cooper veered into the northbound lane and collided with a 2000 Ford F-250.

Police said Schemel was exceeding the speed limit and not wearing a seatbelt. The bridge was closed for an extended period while authorities investigated the crash.

