Lilly Inez Pettit, 29, of Chinook, Washington, was arrested Tuesday following a crash on the Old Youngs Bay Bridge for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Police say Pettit's vehicle collided with the side of the bridge, flipped over on its side and went into the oncoming lane striking an oncoming vehicle.
The occupants from Pettit's vehicle and the other vehicle were taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital with injuries. Pettit's dog was killed in the crash.
