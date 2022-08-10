WARRENTON — Construction is underway at the North Coast Shops to prepare for the arrival of Chipotle Mexican Grill and MOD Pizza.

The restaurants are set to replace the former Dooger’s Seafood and Grill, which is being demolished after a survey revealed that the structure was not viable, Van Wilfinger, the city’s building official, said.

New restaurants
Buy Now

The former Dooger’s Seafood and Grill in Warrenton has been demolished.

Tags