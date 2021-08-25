A controversial church annex project that has highlighted the uneasy balance between quality of life and property rights in an Uppertown neighborhood is moving forward for now.
The Astoria Planning Commission voted 3-2 on Tuesday night to approve Bethany Free Lutheran Church’s proposal to build a 5,000-square-foot annex to use for indoor sports and church and community gatherings on vacant land above Lief Erikson Drive off 34th Street.
The Planning Commission had voted to tentatively deny the project at a meeting in June, but reopened the hearing in July to allow new testimony from people on both sides of the issue.
On Tuesday, one commissioner who had voted against the project was absent and Planning Commissioner David Kroening, who had originally voted to deny the project, changed his mind. He felt he didn’t have concrete reasons to say “no” to the project, he said.
Members of the Tadei family — vocal opponents of the project — are considering an appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision, Susan Tadei told The Astorian on Wednesday.
Tadei’s 88-year-old father, Vincent Tadei, lives in a historic family home above the proposed site for the annex. The family has argued that an earlier version of the annex would block views of the Columbia River and restrict access to a portion of the Tadei property. The family contends the project is incompatible with the neighborhood, an argument others have made, as well.
“The proposed building is commercial,” Susan Tadei said. “It is not residential. It is not a church.”
Community annex
Bethany Lutheran, among Astoria’s oldest churches, is located across the street from the vacant land where the annex might be built. The church has owned the property for decades and congregants have long been interested in building a community annex, according to project managers.
The church hopes to get the annex designated as an emergency center by the American Red Cross.
But neighbors questioned the need for another indoor recreation space when similar buildings sat empty or underutilized in Astoria. They mentioned a killdeer nest that has gone missing amid increased activity on the lot. They wondered if the church annex would really be the hub of activity the congregation believed it would be.
They worried about construction disturbing the hillside in an area where at least one homeowner regularly deals with water issues in his basement and the logistics of putting a community building in a spot that could become inundated during a tsunami — concerns Planning Commissioner Patrick Corcoran, who works in coastal hazards research and education with Oregon State University’s Oregon Sea Grant, shares.
Commissioner Sean Fitzpatrick echoed concerns about the church’s ability to sustain a community center of the type project managers described. He pointed to other community buildings throughout Astoria that groups have struggled to sustain.
“If they can’t maintain the building, and we’ve been given no indication that they can ... then the building becomes an eyesore and an issue for the neighborhood,” Fitzpatrick said.
But few of these concerns — with the exception of some comments by the Tadei family — were anything the Planning Commission could consider in its deliberations.
For commissioners, the primary questions they had to wrestle with concerned the size and scope of the building and whether it and the proposed use were compatible with the neighborhood above the site.
In general, Astoria’s churches were — and still are — centered in neighborhoods, a reminder of days when the city’s Nordic residents clustered along cultural lines and language and built churches to serve the particular needs of individual neighborhoods.
“Churches are the cornerstones of neighborhoods,” Randy Stemper, the project manager, said Tuesday, pushing back against arguments by opponents.
Other supporters of the project have noted the need for a place for children to go to play when it is cold and rainy out.
“COVID-19 really brought this up,” said Kevin Goin, a teacher and coach at Astoria High School who spoke in favor of the project.
“There’s just not the spaces we need for kids,” he added.
He wondered: Is a blank lot and somebody’s view more important than a place that can serve the community and be a place for kids?
Divided vote
Kroening, Corcoran and Daryl Moore, the commission’s president, voted to advance the project. Fitzpatrick and Commissioner Cindy Price voted “no.” Commissioner Brookley Henri — who had previously voted to deny the project — and Commissioner Chris Womack were absent.
The project has a long way to go before it becomes a reality, especially if the Planning Commission’s decision is appealed.
The Tadei family has already appealed the Historic Landmarks Commission’s approval of the building’s design earlier this year, first to the City Council and then to the state Land Use Board of Appeals after the City Council upheld the design decision. The case is still pending with the state.
There is a possibility Bethany Lutheran will need to submit a new application to the Historic Landmarks Commission anyway. Project managers say they changed the location of the proposed annex on the property in an attempt to address the Tadei family’s concerns.
Now, city planning staff must determine if this change also alters what the commission approved earlier this year.