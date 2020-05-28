The Clatsop County Circuit Court is extending coronavirus restrictions until September.
Most hearings will continue to be held remotely and most nonessential hearings will be set out until after Sept. 1.
The customer service window will be open for business except during the lunch hour and will close at 4 p.m. People are required to wear face masks while in the courthouse. Court payments can be made online, but people on monthly payment plans are not required to make a payment before September.
In anticipation of state budget cuts, all circuit courts in Oregon will be closed on Friday, June 26 and July 17 and staff will take unpaid furloughs.
Several court staff will be placed on unpaid furlough for the months of June and July, which may also cause some delay in response times.
