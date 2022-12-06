The Astoria City Council on Monday unanimously approved the addition of a communications call taker position for the 911 dispatch center.
The position is intended to help relieve certified dispatchers by assigning workers to handle nonemergency calls.
New hires for the call taker position can be trained in about two to three months, as opposed to dispatchers, which require up to eight months of training.
The call taker position is often used as an entry point for hiring in the field.
The dispatch center has faced staffing challenges.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Unlimited digital access to all online content
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.