The Astoria City Council on Monday approved a lease of the eastern end of the 17th Street Dock to American Cruise Lines.
The city leases moorage space to visiting river cruise boats on the eastern side of the dock behind the Columbia River Maritime Museum. The agreement lets city staff outsource scheduling of the ships and gives American Cruise Lines, which comprises about two-thirds of ship calls, priority docking rights while making reasonable accommodations and setting rates for competitors.
In exchange, American Cruise Lines will pay the city $80,000 a year for the first three years. Afterward, the city will receive $80,000 a year plus $500 for each vessel docking beyond 110 a year, with the figure increased annually by 2% or the last year’s consumer price index.
Jeff Harrington, the city’s public works director, has argued the agreement frees up city staff, allows for quicker repairs if any of the ailing mooring dolphins fail and provides an equivalent amount of revenue to what the city currently makes. The city would ultimately cover repairs to the dock, but the company would cover the cost of any improvements, including a plan to eventually expand the mooring area to accommodate two ships at a time.
American Cruise Lines’ competitor, American Queen Steamboat Co., called foul on the initial agreement, arguing it would create a monopoly at the dock. The two companies and City Council engaged in an impromptu negotiation earlier this month that resulted in increased competitive protections.
American Cruise Lines agreed to schedule ships two years out, give the city a part in setting fair dockage rates and ensure its ships don’t park at the dock more than 24 hours at a time. The company also agreed to decrease the term of the lease from 41 to 26 years, eliminating a 15-year renewal option.
Fred White, who lives on Irving Avenue, complained about the noise and air pollution the ships create while in port.
“Many cities on the West Coast require cruise ships to plug into what is called ‘shoreside power,’" he wrote in a letter to The Astorian. “The Coast Guard currently uses shoreside power at the 17th Street Dock, but there are no power terminals for cruise ships at the dock.”
His concerns prompted city staff and American Cruise Lines to agree that future improvements will include a shoreside power hookup as a greener and less noisy electricity option. Alan Laster, an attorney for the company, said it would prefer shoreside power, a cheaper option than shipboard generators.
