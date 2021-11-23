An Astoria homeowner who built into a city right of way next to the iconic 11th Street pedestrian stairs will appeal to elected officials to keep her deck and fence intact.
On Monday, city staff recommended denying Billie O’Neel’s request for a license to occupy a portion of land next to the so-called pigeon steps that rise between Irving Avenue and Jerome on 11th Street.
O’Neel, who lives in Arkansas but has owned her Astoria home at the top of the steps for years, had built a deck and fence over a failing retaining wall located in the city right-of-way without first obtaining necessary permissions from the city. A license to occupy would have allowed her to keep what she built on city property.
O’Neel has requested a review of the staff's decision. The matter is expected to go in front of the City Council in early December.
Cty staff wrote that O'Neel's additions to the property impact “one of the most recognized and iconic vistas” in the city. The improvements were not consistent with Astoria’s development code and could make it difficult to access and maintain water and sewer pipes located in the city right-of-way in the future.
O’Neel’s renovations also hide the city's retaining wall from view, staff noted, and create a safety issue since any further deterioration “will not be easily visible and may go unaddressed until catastrophic failure occurs.”
And there was another issue: O’Neel had not received prior approval or obtained permits or permissions before she built into the city right of way.
O’Neel contends that the city has long neglected the retaining wall and her fix was done with good intentions. She also wants to help fund improvements to colonnades at the top of the 11th Street stairs.
She had hoped applying for a license to occupy would put her back in good standing with the city. Staff say they are looking into other code violations tied to her renovation work.