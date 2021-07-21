City Councilor Herman to host meeting The Astorian Jul 21, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Astoria City Councilor Joan Herman will host her first in-person “Meet the Councilor” event in more than a year.The event will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the Flag Room at the Astoria Library. The event is a chance for Herman to hear from residents about their concerns.Herman can also be reached at jherman@astoria.or.us or by voicemail at 503-298-2408. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joan Herman Councilor Sport Event Year Room Astoria City Meet City Resident Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Samuel Thomas Whisler'It would belong to our community'Astoria repeals old 'no swimming' rule near parksIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityAstoria police officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy'Weekend Break: Astoria maker finds joy in sewing handmade itemsDeaths: July 17, 2021Obituary: Lempi Katri KoskelaOn Instagram, a backyard window into Astoria's urban wildMost new county virus cases involve the unvaccinated Images Videos Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports