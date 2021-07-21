Astoria City Councilor Joan Herman will host her first in-person “Meet the Councilor” event in more than a year.

The event will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the Flag Room at the Astoria Library. The event is a chance for Herman to hear from residents about their concerns.

Herman can also be reached at jherman@astoria.or.us or by voicemail at 503-298-2408.

