Dozens of people shared their input on workforce housing at Heritage Square with the Astoria City Council on Monday night, offering ideas about which workers should qualify and asking questions about parking and downtown vitality.
About 100 people joined the meeting in-person or virtually while the City Council discussed entering into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Edlen & Co., a Portland-based developer that pitched the housing concept.
The City Council also conducted the first reading of code changes to enable housing at Heritage Square.
Mayor Bruce Jones said the City Council will likely vote on the negotiating agreement and finalize the code changes on Feb. 22.
City councilors, acting as the Astoria Development Commission, voted 4 to 1 in January to recommend the Edlen & Co. concept after reviewing proposals from two potential developers.
Edlen & Co.'s outline would involve two buildings spanning the downtown block next to City Hall. The main building, planned along 12th Street between Duane and Exchange streets, would include up to 75 housing units serving households primarily earning 60% of Clatsop County’s median income. Some units could serve households earning up to 80% of median income or be rented at market rate.
The income range would mean most workers would need to earn around $14.74 up to $19.65 an hour, or $30,660 and up to $40,880 annually, to be eligible. The building would include common areas on the ground floor, retail, a possible child care facility and 55 parking spaces.
A four-story building on the block’s smaller lot at 11th Street and Exchange would provide 33 micro units of supportive housing for clients of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the county’s mental health and substance abuse treatment provider. Services for residents would be on the first floor, and there would be an outdoor area for residents.
Since Heritage Square is challenging and expensive to develop, Edlen & Co. has proposed using income averaging. With income averaging, the project can receive tax credit equity for all the units if the average affordability is at or below 60% of area median income.
Because the project would include Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare units at 30% of area median income, the project can also have units for people earning wages up to 80% of median income.
Jill Sherman, of Edlen & Co., indicated that if the city approves an exclusive negotiating agreement, the developer could adjust some of the details in the initial concept. However, she said the average affordability has to remain at or below 60% of area median incomes for the project to qualify for the financial support necessary to be feasible.
While the county's 2019 housing study showed a need for housing for people who earn between 60% to 80% of the area median income, some Astoria business leaders have argued that the range in the Edlen & Co. concept is too low and would not capture enough of the workforce downtown.
And while the mental health component of the project has drawn broad support among the City Council, the county Board of Commissioners and social services agencies such as Clatsop Community Action, it has also provoked some strong reaction from people opposed to having more social services concentrated downtown.
'True workforce'
David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, has called the mental health component the "bright spot." But he has urged the city to consider a housing project that would serve workers earning higher wages, which he referred to as the "true workforce."
"We have a pinch on our ability to build living wage, higher-income jobs because of housing," Reid said. "This is a chance to address that. I think the city is in a unique spot to do that."
Mayor Jones asked Reid for his definition of "true workforce."
Reid said there is no definition. However, he said he would like to see workers at businesses like Fort George Brewery and Buoy Beer Co. prioritized. Both breweries are part of the Clatsop Enterprise Zone, which offers tax breaks on new investment in return for creating new jobs that pay at least 130% of the county’s median income.
"Those are the jobs that are going to help to build the AMI (area median income) for everybody in the county — if we can get those higher-wage jobs filled," Reid said. "We can't do that if they don't have any place to live."
Jones agreed that there needs to be equal effort in developing housing for workers earning higher wages.
"I do find the term 'true workforce' problematic in that it seems to suggest that working people, working full time, who make less than 80% AMI are not part of the 'true workforce,'" the mayor added. "That would include a new EMT (emergency medical technician) hire right out of EMT school."
Jones said a new teacher or new EMT would qualify within the income range proposed at Heritage Square, "but by your definition is not part of the 'true workforce.'"
Reid acknowledged the income range in the Edlen & Co. concept would capture a number of people working in the community.
Zetty Nemlowill, a former Astoria city councilor, expressed similar concerns as Reid, and asked the city to take more time to find a developer that would create housing that better serves the workers of Astoria. Nemlowill is married to Chris Nemlowill, the owner of Fort George Brewery, and used to work in marketing for the Astoria Co+op.
"We're hearing from economic development leaders that this housing won't serve a large part of the Astoria workforce due to the ceiling on income," Nemlowill said. "So I wonder who it will support. My concern is that the employers who will benefit will be big-box retailers and fast-food chains that pay workers as little as possible.
"Representatives from the chamber, CEDR (Clatsop Economic Development Resources), Craft3, Fort George, the co+op and Hyak (Maritime) have all said the current proposal won't serve many local workers," she said. "The city would reap the benefits of being more proactive about economic development. The only way to continue providing the level of city services that we all need and enjoy is by growing the tax base.
"We can do that by supporting our businesses. Workforce housing is one way to do that."
Others took issue with the mental health component of the housing project, warning that it would attract more homelessness and bad behavior downtown.
The potential loss of parking and open space were also issues for some people.
Seniors gathered at the Astoria Senior Center to watch and participate in the meeting remotely. The senior center is located on Exchange across from Heritage Square, and many seniors are concerned about the impact of development on parking.
Many of the people who spoke in opposition to the housing project said they supported the idea, just not downtown.
'NIMBY-ism'
Arline LaMear, a former Astoria mayor, has been vocal about the need for more workforce housing.
"One of the things that was very frustrating to me when I was leader was realizing how slowly the gears of government turn," she said. "And one of the reasons that they grind so slowly is NIMBY-ism — not in my backyard."
LaMear said Astoria is a working-class city that does not have the funding to build a city plaza or a surplus of buildable land for housing.
"We have Heritage Square," she said. "Our heritage is working class."
Teresa Barnes, the executive director of the Astoria Warming Center, also addressed the perception that the housing project would not serve enough of the workforce. She said most people she knows would qualify within the income range.
"That has been my reality for the 20 years that I've lived in Astoria," she said. "That has been my reality for most of my adult life. And it kind of feels wildly out of touch for people to think that that's not the experience of a lot of people living here."
While Barnes said she is proud of the work at the Astoria Warming Center, she is disappointed more has not been done to support people.
She pointed to Maslow's hierarchy of human needs, a theory in psychology that people are motivated by basic needs.
"I don't think parking is anywhere on there," Barnes said. "I mean, when we're talking about where people can live and how we can take care of our fellow citizens who maybe can't take care of themselves, that to me is on a completely different scale than if we have to walk a few more blocks or park a little bit further away from something than we'd like to."