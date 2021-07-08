Astoria police are in communication with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office after deputies arrested a man suspected of burglarizing businesses.
Sheriff’s deputies and Portland police officers arrested Dusty Baker on July 1, The Oregonian reported.
Baker, 34, is suspected of burglarizing a series of Clackamas County businesses earlier this year then riding off on a motorcycle. Authorities were able to identify Baker because of surveillance video, and each time he was seen riding away on a distinctive Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the newspaper reported.
Similar burglaries took place in June at two Astoria businesses.
Police were called to Hong Kong Restaurant and Sahara Pizza early one morning and found a rock thrown through glass doors at the businesses. Witnesses reported seeing and hearing a motorcycle near the businesses at the time of the burglaries.
Astoria police say they are still reviewing surveillance video, but are looking at Baker as a potential suspect.
Baker, who authorities referred to as the “Moto Bandit," is facing four counts of burglary in the second degree, five counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, attempting to elude a police officer, theft in the first degree and attempted burglary in the second degree.