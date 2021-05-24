Clatsop County 4-H is seeking community feedback as it looks to offer new afternoon programs for underrepresented teens.
People interested in informing the organization’s decisions are asked to fill out a survey available at beav.es/3qk
The programs would be different from the usual 4-H offerings provided through the Oregon State University Extension Service in Clatsop County or in local schools. The goal is to reach struggling teens, according to organizers.
Oregon State University is looking for responses from as many people in the community as possible, adults and teens alike. The survey responses will help inform program priorities, activities, topics and locations.