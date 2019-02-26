One of Oregon’s most popular beaches for razor clamming will open on Friday after an unusually long closure to protect undersized clams.
Fishery managers made the decision to close Clatsop Beach, a productive clamming area often accessed through Fort Stevens State Park in Warrenton, for a prolonged period in October after a stock assessment revealed a high number of small clams on the beaches.
They wanted to give the clams more time to grow rather than risk small clams being wasted if people discarded them while hunting for larger options.
The area is usually closed to clamming from mid-July through September and opens for clamming in October. The decision to stretch the closure through the winter was an unusual but necessary step, fishery managers said at the time.
Now, however, “the small razor clams on Clatsop Beach we observed this fall have grown at a rate we anticipated,” Matt Hunter, state shellfish biologist, said in a statement.
The dominant size of the clams is still on the smaller end, between 3.5 and 3.75 inches.
“As the spring progresses and we get longer days, more food will be available and the clams will continue to grow,” Hunter said.
Recent testing by the Oregon Department of Agriculture shows the clams are safe to eat.
