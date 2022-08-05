Pharmacy
Amy Baker, the executive director of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for a new pharmacy.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

A new pharmacy designed for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare has opened at the agency's rapid access center in Astoria. 

Representatives from the agency and Genoa Healthcare, which operates the pharmacy, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon to mark the grand opening on Bond Street. 

Mohamed Khalil, the pharmacy site manager for Genoa Healthcare, cuts the ribbon for a new pharmacy for Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare.

