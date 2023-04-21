The Clatsop Care Health District wants voters to extend a five-year local option levy in the May election.

Measure 4-223 would maintain the levy’s tax rate of 23 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. Estimated to generate $3.9 million over five years, the levy would go toward operation of the health district’s three long-term care facilities in Astoria and Warrenton and an in-home care agency, with a focus on making capital improvements to buildings.

