The Clatsop Care Health District wants voters to extend a five-year local option levy in the May election.
Measure 4-223 would maintain the levy’s tax rate of 23 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. Estimated to generate $3.9 million over five years, the levy would go toward operation of the health district’s three long-term care facilities in Astoria and Warrenton and an in-home care agency, with a focus on making capital improvements to buildings.
The health district, which was formed over 40 years ago, has plans to construct a new health and rehabilitation center.
“The market is only growing in terms of our aging population,” Michael Martin, the health district’s marketing and communications director, said. “ … Our whole goal was to keep people here at home, close to home, rather than have them go to Portland or Longview in order to seek these services.”
If the measure passes, the health district would also have the ability to purchase another bus for trips outside of the facilities and for transporting residents to appointments.
In the past, revenue from the levy has helped replace or fix critical infrastructure, such as an elevator or water heater, Martin said.
“We wouldn’t be able to take care of things if we didn’t have that (levy),” he said.