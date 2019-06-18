Clatsop Care Health District is seeking people to join its Tax Levy Oversight Committee.
In May 2018, Clatsop County approved a five-year, $3 million levy to fund program enhancements, critical maintenance and technology upgrades to the health district’s three long-term care facilities in Astoria and Warrenton and an in-home care agency.
The committee will oversee how the levy funds are being used, make recommendations to the board of directors and maintain transparency between Clatsop Care and the community. Committee meetings will begin in the fall.
To apply, visit www.clatsopcare.org/news.php. For more information, email Clarissa Johnson, the community outreach director, at cjohnson@clatsopcc.edu.
