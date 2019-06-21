Elaine Bruce, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, has resigned.
No reason was given publicly for her departure, which was effective Friday.
Bruce declined to comment on the details behind her resignation. Sarah LaCoste-Brown, the president of the nonprofit's board, said there was "no pinpointed reason."
Clatsop Community Action is a critical social services provider on the North Coast, helping low-income people with food, housing and other basic needs.
Viviana Matthews, the nonprofit's deputy director, was appointed interim executive director.
“This is a change in leadership, but the staff and volunteers of this social service agency remain equipped and ready to assist our community,” LaCoste-Brown said in a statement.
Bruce has served as executive director since 2015. She was previously the community mental health program manager for Rocky Mountain Development Council in Montana.
Bruce has been active in discussions on homelessness and mental health. She served on Astoria's homelessness solutions task force and on the board of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the county's mental health and substance abuse contractor.
“We want to thank Elaine for her time and energy focused on CCA during her tenure,” LaCoste-Brown said. “We are also excited for what the future holds for this agency. It is well-equipped and supported through the commitment of its board and staff members to continue to make a difference in our community for those who need our help the most.”
