Clatsop Community College can realistically only raise $4 million of the $14 million it had hoped to gather to help pay for a new maritime sciences center.
The announcement by a fundraising consultant puts into jeopardy the college's hope for $22 million to build a new, modernized maritime sciences building at the Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station, its career-technical campus at South Tongue Point.
The state has promised up to $8 million in lottery-backed bonds matched to whatever the college can raise by 2021. The college board recently approved the purchase of the South Tongue Point campus to qualify for the bonds.
The consultant, Catherine Crooker, had previously said the $14 million campaign would depend on several multimillion-dollar donations to gather interest. But after reaching out to potential donors, she only found an appetite for $500,000 gifts or less. Most donors she spoke with were willing to give between $10,000 and $50,000.
The college, with the only maritime sciences program in Oregon, was hoping the industry would step up to cover much of the cost of the new center. But there are factors out of the college’s control, such as instability in the economy and changes in the business makeup of the North Coast, Crooker said.
“We have to recognize that an awful lot of those shipbuilding and maritime activities that used to be right here in Astoria or even in Oregon, they’re not here anymore,” she said. “And so it’s going to take a little bit longer to do that cultivation and find those people. They may have branches here, but the headquarters aren’t here anymore.”
Crooker and Christopher Breitmeyer, the college president, agreed that a $4 million campaign is still worth it to build the college’s fundraising infrastructure and image.
With an average age of more than 50, the maritime workforce is one of the high-skilled, high-paying industries facing a large shortage as baby boomers prepare to retire.
The college hopes to modernize its maritime sciences program to train the next generation of workers. It was recently named the state’s designated maritime training college and is poised to become one of several maritime centers of excellence, a federal designation that could provide more support.
“There’s no question that we need this project at MERTS,” Breitmeyer said. “It’s just how we’re going to accomplish it.”
The college board is planning a workshop in March to explore the next steps. Crooker recommended deciding by April on whether to pursue a capital campaign to provide enough time to raise the money.
