County commissioners are concerned about how opt-out fees for smart meters could financially impact Pacific Power customers.
Over the past several weeks, dozens of people have approached the county commission and cities on the North Coast with complaints about the new meters, which are digital and track power usage through a secure wireless mesh network.
Some customers want to opt out of getting one, but feel the monthly $36 fee makes that prohibitive.
“For a lot of constituents, that’s burdensome,” Commissioner Kathleen Sullivan said.
The project, which will upgrade 24,000 meters across Clatsop County, is part of the company’s statewide effort to build a more resilient power grid better suited to adapt to renewable energy, said Alisa Dunlap, a regional business manager with Pacific Power, during a presentation to the county commission on Wednesday.
More than two-thirds of Oregon homes and businesses have already made the switch.
But some people object to the technology due to possible health risks associated with radio frequencies emitted from the digital electric meters. Others have privacy concerns, fearing their personal power usage information could be hacked over a wireless system.
These fears are largely unwarranted, Dunlap said. The wireless system is encrypted, making it difficult to hack. The radio frequencies are negligible compared to what is emitted from smartphones and other Wi-Fi-enabled devices.
“A 15-minute phone call has more (radio frequency) than sitting outside your smart meter for an entire year,” she said.
Pacific Power decided to let customers opt out of the program for a fee of $36 a month. The fee was set to cover the cost for an employee to take a special trip to read a standard meter, Dunlap said.
But some residents, like Christopher Paddon, said the fee is excessive and prohibits many customers from exercising their choice.
After hearing complaints from several friends about the issue, Paddon circulated a petition that garnered about 100 signatures. The petition asks the county commission to issue a moratorium against Pacific Power levying any kind of opt-out fee until the matter can be re-evaluated by the state Public Utility Commission, which regulates the power company.
“I was appalled when I learned what they were charging,” Paddon said.
In a letter shared with the county commission, state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, also echoed these concerns, writing that she found the program overall to be a benefit but noted the loss of local jobs and the cost burden.
The concern over opt-out fees is not unique to the North Coast. In October, Josephine County commissioners adopted an ordinance prohibiting utilities from charging opt-out fees for customers. The Public Utility Commission sued the county, saying it does not have the authority to set rates.
Pacific Power has submitted an alternative opt-out plan to the Public Utility Commission, where customers would pay $9 a month for less-frequent meter reads.
It is not within Clatsop County’s power to stop the rollout of smart meters or change the rates, according to county counsel. But commissioners felt it was important to communicate constituent concerns to the Public Utility Commission.
“The pricing makes it really unavailable, so that’s my concern,” Commissioner Lianne Thompson said. “I think it’s an upgrade. I’m going to have one at my house ... I respect that other people have a different idea, and I don’t want to price people out of a choice.”
Commissioner Mark Kujala disagreed, and said while he appreciated the community input, smart meters are a benefit to the county — especially for major public works operations in Warrenton, a city he represents.
“I feel strongly that we do not intervene in this,” Kujala said.
The county commission will consider sending a letter to the Public Utility Commission.
“I know a lot of people that are very fine with smart meters,” Thompson said. “But in respect to people who are not, I want to raise their concerns with the body that has the authority to deal with them. And that’s not us.”
